2 people injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

On Thursday morning, a single-vehicle rollover accident left two people with injuries in San Antonio.

San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department actively responded to the crash scene in 6600 block of UTSA Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. On arrival, officials located a vehicle with two injured victims. Paramedics took both the occupants in the car to University Hospital.

The female passenger was in serious condition while the driver suffered minor injuries. According to the officers, the driver was traveling east on UTSA at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then swerved off the roadway, hit a utility pole and rolled several times. The driver is being charged with intoxication assault.

The incident remains under active review.

July 9, 2021