NIXA, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy drowned in Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri, officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The drowning happened Sunday night when authorities said the boy was left unattended and without a life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area at the lake, Springfield television station KOLR reported. The boy was found floating and unresponsive in the water later in the night, officials said.