A U.K. Police Officer Admits That He Murdered Sarah Everard

Police are still looking for a man who has been on the run for 17 days since he fled a crown court dock upon hearing he would be jailed for dangerous driving.Nathan Oloyowang, 22, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court, north London, on 4 June to be sentenced. Moments after the judge declared he would spend 10 months behind bars, Oloyowang smashed his way through a perspex screen and sprinted out of the court building.Security guards tried, and failed, to catch up with him – one even suffered a hand injury trying to detain the defendant after he climbed out...