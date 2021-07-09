A U.K. Police Officer Admits That He Murdered Sarah Everard
LONDON — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.www.npr.org
