Public Safety

A U.K. Police Officer Admits That He Murdered Sarah Everard

By The Associated Press
NPR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

