Police: Woman shot, killed in her Federal Way home
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating after a woman died overnight after she was shot multiple times in her Federal Way home.
At about midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Southwest Campus Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the 44-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her apartment doorway.
Officers and medics performed life-saving efforts but she died from her injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is now a homicide investigation.
