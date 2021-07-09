Police: Woman shot, killed in her Federal Way home

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating after a woman died overnight after she was shot multiple times in her Federal Way home.

At about midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Southwest Campus Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the 44-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her apartment doorway.

Officers and medics performed life-saving efforts but she died from her injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is now a homicide investigation.

