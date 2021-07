Class of 2022 wing Kamari Lands surprised most in the recruiting world when he committed to Syracuse in April. Lands was considered one of the best wings in the 2022 cycle. "I've liked Kamari all year over at Prolific," SI All-American's Jason Jordan said after Lands committed. "It's just kind of the way the game is going. 6-8, covers a lot of ground, especially in that zone. He's going to cover a lot of space in that zone. He's just a great defender anyway. I've seen him cover all five positions this year, and effectively. He's a guy who's going to be really key, specifically in that matchup zone covering that backline for sure.