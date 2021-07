Look here for more movies starting with M and here you can find 2013 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Mischief Night (2013) is a thriller horror movie that I neither love nor hate. It is also a movie that I would not see again because it appears to be cliche, You’re Next and The Strangers. Director Richard Schenkman (Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, The Man From Earth, October 22) did an okay job executing this movie, but he had the potential to make it a hit. I am hoping that Mischief Night II is not a cliche and delivers a great sitting on the edge of your seat movie experience for me. I am not looking forward to part two, but I will see it, so check back in October 2014 to review it.