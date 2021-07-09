Dr. Kee Straits

Bosque School has added Dr. Kee J.E. Straits as Director of Equity, Community & Culture. She is a licensed bilingual psychologist and the founder and CEO of Tinkuy Life Community Transformations, a local consulting organization dedicated to mental health equity for children and families from culturally diverse communities. Dr. Straits received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Williams College, a master’s degree in special education with an emphasis in bilingual and multicultural studies from the University of New Mexico, and a doctorate in combined clinical/counseling/school psychology from Utah State University. Dr. Straits is president of the board of directors for the Native Health Initiative and is a member of the American Psychological Association, the Society of Indian Psychologists, and the Yazzie/Martinez Equity Council for Albuquerque Public Schools. Among her many accomplishments are several publications and guest lectures across the country and abroad.