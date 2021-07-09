Mid-South Food Banks hosts healthy mobile food pantries in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank has partnered with the Soulsville Foundation to offer free, healthy food through mobile food pantries in July.

The pantry distributions will take place in Memphis neighborhoods and include meals that can easily be prepared by kids with limited or no adult supervision, according to a release from the Food Bank.

The first Body and Soul Feeding Event is taking place July 9 at Club Paradise, 645 E. Georgia Ave., beginning at 10 a.m.

Children can participate in a craft activity, and live music will be performed, according to the release.

More Body and Soul Feeding Events will be at the following times and locations:

Friday, July 16, 2021 – Gaston Park Community Center, 1046 South 3rd St., Memphis, TN 38106

Friday, July 23, 2021 – Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Rd., Memphis, TN 38115

Friday, July 30, 2021 – To be announced at a later date

Food will be available beginning each day at 10 a.m., crafts and music will begin at 11 a.m., and the event will end at noon, the release said.

To learn more about local hunger relief programs, visit midsouthfoodbank.org.

