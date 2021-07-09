Cancel
Celebrities

Madonna supports Britney Spears: ‘Slavery was abolished so long ago’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna expressed her support for Britney Spears Thursday in an emotional statement on her Instagram Story, decrying her fellow pop star’s conservatorship and calling for her freedom. The “Material Girl” singer, who duetted on “Me Against the Music” with Spears in 2003, blasted the restraints under which Spears has been...

