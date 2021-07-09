Cancel
Barefootin: Reflections on a Stormy Anchorage in LaTrappe Creek by Dennis Forney

By Dennis Forney
chestertownspy.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe anchored in LaTrappe Creek off the Choptank River on July Fourth Eve. Within eyeshot of where we settled is one of the Chesapeake’s most popular anchorages. Martin’s Point, just inside the mouth of the creek, provides protected water and a sandy point where dozens of boaters gather on weekends for swimming, beach games and catching up on the comings and goings of the neighborhoods along the Choptank.

Persistent storminess continues in Midwest, Northeast

Deadly, severe storms have wreaked havoc across central and eastern portions of the United States since the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather will be in no hurry to wind down. Severe thunderstorms turned deadly on Saturday, after a 12-year-old girl was swept away by flood waters in...
Boston Globe

Gloria Richardson, civil rights activist in Maryland showdown, dies at 99

Gloria Richardson, a civil rights activist who drew national attention in the early 1960s in a showdown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that presaged the Black Power movement and led to a year-long imposition of martial law, died July 15 at her home in Manhattan. She was 99. Her daughter Tamara...
Real Estatechestertownspy.org

Developer Bob Greenlee Wants Easton to Live in Silos

A common phrase with organizational experts starting in the early 1980s was that specific staff were “living in silos.” This was a catchy way of saying that people were not interacting enough to stay on mission in a company or group. But for Mid-Shore developer Bob Greenlee, that is precisely...
Visual Artchestertownspy.org

An Update on Plein Art by Steve Parks

The Plein Air Festival is out and about in a way that almost makes you forget about the pandemic, if that’s possible. At last Saturday’s Meet-the-Artists preview party, there was hardly a mask in sight for this outdoor soiree, as well as all the active painting events in the festival. After all, “Plein Air” translates from French as “painting in outdoor daylight”—even though some among the 58 artists competing in this 17th annual art happening are concentrating on nocturnes.
Easton, MDchestertownspy.org

Chesapeake Film Festival is Live and Virtual October 1-10

As the lights dim in the grandeur of the historic Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD, a hush falls over the audience. Excitement builds as the first images of the 14th annual Chesapeake Film Festival mark the return of a LIVE Festival October 1 and 2. And what better way to...
Rock Hall, MDchestertownspy.org

Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend – Back in Port!

The Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend is Back in Port!! On the weekend of August 13-15, 2021, landlubbers and buccaneers, young and old, will once again set sail to Rock Hall, MD for the town’s FOURTEENTH “Best of the Bay” award winning, Pirates and Wenches Weekend! Come by land or come by sea to the Town of Rock Hall on the Isle of Delmarva located on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for a town wide family event that you will never forget! This is a great opportunity to bring your boat, anchor out or raft up with your mates. There is plenty of anchorage, dockage and raft-up space available, as well as free parking for those arriving by land. Rock Hall is less than a tank of gas from Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C and Northern Virginia.
Rock Hall, MDchestertownspy.org

Sacred Heart Parish to Change Mass and Office Location

According to Mary Jo Frohlich, Business Manager for Sacred Heart Parish, a new roof and HVAC system will be replaced at 508 High Street beginning July 19 and extending until August 13. During this time, the parish office will be moved to the hall and all Masses will be celebrated at St. John Roman Catholic Church, Main and Catholic Avenues, Rock Hall. The Mass schedule will remain the same with a 4PM Mass on Saturday and an 8AM Mass and 10AM Mass on Sunday. Weekday Masses (Monday through Thursday at 8:30AM) will be celebrated in the parish hall.
Societyamericanpeoplenews.com

Rest in power, Gloria Richardson

Richardson does not use the term “riot” for the fires that took place in Cambridge, as noted by the Dorcester Press Reader. Though Richardson Dandridge was not living in Cambridge at the time of the fire on Pine Street, she said she feels that the boycott and involvement of the black businessmen is what caused the fire company to let businesses burn.

