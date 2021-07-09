Barefootin: Reflections on a Stormy Anchorage in LaTrappe Creek by Dennis Forney

The Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend is Back in Port!! On the weekend of August 13-15, 2021, landlubbers and buccaneers, young and old, will once again set sail to Rock Hall, MD for the town’s FOURTEENTH “Best of the Bay” award winning, Pirates and Wenches Weekend! Come by land or come by sea to the Town of Rock Hall on the Isle of Delmarva located on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for a town wide family event that you will never forget! This is a great opportunity to bring your boat, anchor out or raft up with your mates. There is plenty of anchorage, dockage and raft-up space available, as well as free parking for those arriving by land. Rock Hall is less than a tank of gas from Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C and Northern Virginia.