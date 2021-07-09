Porsche Design And Steigenberger To Establish Joint Hotel Brand

Few would disagree that the greatest hotels around the world are ones that effortlessly capture the essence of the destination, mostly through a combination of design and architecture, culinary offerings, and unique access to unforgettable “only-happens-here” experiences. But more and more, fashion and style has come into play—and guests are willing and eager to dress the part. Hotel brands are leaning into what it means to represent a lifestyle by partnering up with like-minded fashion labels, producing coveted limited-edition signature products, seasonal pop-up shops, and even regular capsule collections from one year to the next. From Montauk to Positano, here are six new hotel and fashion capsule collections we’re all over this summer.