Porsche Design And Steigenberger To Establish Joint Hotel Brand
Functional design and a unique brand experience are about to merge at the very highest level. Dr. Jan Becker (CEO Porsche Design Group) and Marcus Bernhardt (CEO Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality) met at the Steigenberger Icon Hotel Frankfurter Hof to sign an agreement that heralds the creation of a joint hotel brand. The intention is that “Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels” will be launched in selected international metropolises in the future. This unique hotel concept will be positioned in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment.www.hospitalitynet.org
