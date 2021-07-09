Cancel
Dayton, OH

JUST IN: Kevin Moore will retire as artistic director of Human Race Theatre Company

By Russell Florence Jr.
dayton.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“His leadership and artistry secured the Human Race’s place as a dynamic and important institution in Dayton,” says Human Race board chair Jaresha Moore Smith. Human Race Theatre Company artistic director Kevin Moore, the talented visionary who challenged Dayton audiences with thought-provoking experiences and championed the creation of new musicals, will retire next year from the troupe he helped establish.

