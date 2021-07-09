Fraudulent DTE account opened

HEIGHTS — A report was filed with police after a resident said someone had opened a DTE Energy account in his name in March at an Orchard Drive address. According to the report, the resident had not lived at the address. The resident said he found out about the activity June 23 from his credit report which showed a total of $2,426.55 owed. He had no idea who could’ve opened up the account and told police he already contacted DTE regarding the incident.