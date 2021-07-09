Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trivium Debut Epic Video For New Song ‘In the Court of the Dragon’

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trivium have debuted an epic music video for their new song "In the Court of the Dragon." The song, which features an intro composed and orchestrated by Emperor legend Ihsahn, comes not long after the release of What the Dead Men Say, Trivium's ninth studio album that was released in April of last year.

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Loudwire

Loudwire

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Heafy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Flames#Lamb Of God#The Band#What The Dead Men Say#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Theater & DanceNewsweek

BTS Unveils Video for New Song 'Permission to Dance'

The music video for the new BTS song "Permission to Dance" was unveiled Friday. The song is among the tracks featured in the band's new Butter CD single, which was also released on July 9. The new music video was released on the YouTube channel of Hybe Labels, the parent...
Musicklbjfm.com

Iron Maiden new song and video for “Writing On the Wall”

Iron Maiden have unveiled an animated video for their first new song in six years, “The Writing on the Wall.” The metal legends had been teasing a mysterious event called “Belshazzar’s Feast” leading up to today’s premiere.The “feast” actually takes place within the storyline of the video, and sees Iron Maiden mascot Eddie, rendered in 3D form alongside standard 2D animation, as the central hero.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

New Music Friday: Normani Shows Her "Wild Side" Plus Shenseea, Ryan Trey, and More

This week’s Best New Music Friday includes new releases from Normani, Adekunle Gold, Domenic Haynes, and more. Normani can do no wrong. As a follow-up to her 2019 hit “Motivation,” the singer is back with “Wild Side” – a sexy collaboration with Cardi B. The collaboration materialized on the set of the “WAP” music video, which featured Normani. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of the track. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.” The video was directed by Tanu Muino who did Cardi's “Up” video and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the creative genius behind Normani's “Motivation” dances.
MusicComplex

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Drop Video for New Song “Stay”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber team up to deliver their new track “Stay” which finds both Bieber and Laroi delivering a high-energy song. Fit for the return of festivals and live concerts, “Stay” features The Kid Laroi and Bieber leaning into their strengths. The song itself centers around the two artists singing to a distant lover, pleading with them to stay no matter what.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
Musicloudersound.com

Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan. Says Bowness of the song, "One of the...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ducks Ltd. Announces Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “18 Cigarettes”

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have announced their debut full-length album, Modern Fiction, and shared its first single, “18 Cigarettes,” via a video for it. Modern Fiction is due out October 1 via Carpark. Check out “18 Cigarettes” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. Modern Fiction follows their...
Iowa StateBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch FOZZY Debut Brand New Song 'The Vulture Club' At Iowa Concert

FOZZY debuted a brand new song, "The Vulture Club", during its concert Wednesday night (July 14) at Wildwood in Iowa City, Iowa. The band also performed its latest single, "Sane", live for the first time. Fan-filmed video footage of both tracks can be seen below. In May, FOZZY dropped a...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Post Malone’s Video for New Song “Motley Crew”

Post Malone is back with a new single, “Motley Crew.” In the song’s video, Post drives a car and hangs out on a racetrack. NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin make guest appearances alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Tommy Lee, and more. Watch the “Motley Crew” video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Omar Apollo Shares Video for New Song “Go Away”: Watch

Omar Apollo has shared a new single, “Go Away.” It comes with a music video directed by Jenna Marsh. Apollo produced the new track with Carter Lang and Chromeo. Watch “Go Away” below. “Go Away” is the first new song from the singer-songwriter and guitarist since he released Apolonio last...
MusicComplex

Chief Keef Drops New Song and Video “The Talk”

Chief Keef has returned with the new song and accompanying video for “The Talk.”. The visual finds the Chicago drill rapper surrounded by exotic cars, sparkling jewels, French bulldogs, and more as he commemorates his enduring and successful career. “The Talk” follows Keef’s video for “Love Don’t Live Here” and...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Courtney Barnett has announced her third solo studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The follow-up to the 2018 LP Tell Me How You Really Feel arrives November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). Ahead of the new record, Barnett has shared the opening track “Rae Street” along with a music video. Watch it below and scroll down for the album details.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Trivium release one of the standout metal tracks of the year so far, In the Court of the Dragon

Orlando metal heavyweights Trivium have unleashed a brand-new single, In The Court Of The Dragon. Available now on all DSPs, the track bears everything a Trivium fan – or any metal fan, for that matter – could ever desire: a monolithic main riff that generates more energy than the Large Hadron Collider, a breakdown that'll see you moshing on your own in your living room and plenty of searing lead guitar work from Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Legendary Guitarist JOHN SYKES Releases Music Video For New Single 'Out Alive'

Legendary English guitarist John Sykes (TYGERS OF PAN TANG, THIN LIZZY, WHITESNAKE, BLUE MURDER, SYKES) has released the official Parker Thibault-produced music video for a new song called "Out Alive". The track, which was recorded at least four years ago, is expected to appear on Sykes's long-awaited new solo album, "Sy-Ops".
MusicKerrang

The first reaction to Iron Maiden’s new single, The Writing On The Wall

That was fun, wasn’t it? Ingeniously so. Those Belshazzar’s Feast posters at the Download Pilot, the cunning use of Twitter accounts where even the follows were a Maiden nod (The Killers was a good one, We Rate Dogs as a reference to The Number Of The Beast belongs in the Tate), Bruce Dickinson seemingly playing chicken with himself for how much of a clue he could drop without actually giving anything away – it’s been a fun road waiting for Maiden to make their big reveal. Loads of people guessed new music – it’s been six years since we last had any from them – but nobody came close to guessing this, did they?

Comments / 0

Community Policy