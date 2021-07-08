Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Switch) Review
Zombies should have eaten the ghouls as well. The package of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol makes a very good case for why it’s okay to keep clamoring for more games like these to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. If they had been released there, players would have access to multiple save slots, a rewind feature, and even online play. None of these benefits are part of the recent dual-release published by Disney Interactive and originally developed by LucasArts. While Zombies Ate My Neighbors still holds up today, with its Hollywood-monster slaying, great level names, and catchy soundtrack, Ghoul Patrol is still very much a dud of a sequel.www.nintendoworldreport.com
