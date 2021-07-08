Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Switch) Review

It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch has become a magnet for ports over the past few years. Nor is it a secret that many of these ports being brought on over to the Switch are, well, kind of old. Most of the time, I’m just fine with that. Don’t get me wrong, I understand where people are coming from when they make arguments against it, but if it means that we the chance to re-live some classics again—or, even better, finally get to play some games that the West originally missed out on—then I’m 100% for it. However, even people as supportive as myself when it comes to ports have limits. Previously, I didn’t honestly know what my limits were. However, after playing Kickerinho World, I feel as though I have a much better grasp on where they might actually lie.