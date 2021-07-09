Cancel
Technology

Digital Tools To Revitalize Tourism

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) continues to energize the restart of tourism based on sustainability and innovation. An agreement with MUST Travel & Tech places a digital tool at the service of tourism, allowing users to share their experiences to promote the reactivation of the sector with a view to sustainability. Presented during the UNWTO Mayors' Forum in Porto, Portugal, the tool is an opportunity for the advancement of smart cities, as well as destinations that incorporate technology and innovation in their development.

Zurab Pololikashvili
#Economy#Productivity#Digital Tools#Unwto
Portugal
