Rochester, MN

Time for a comeback? Downtown's recovery is slower with less of a daily workforce

By Jeff Kiger
Post-Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, much of Rochester’s economy is revving back up. However, one area -- Rochester’s downtown core -- seems to be bouncing back more slowly. The one thing that downtown in 2021 doesn’t have that it did pre-pandemic is as many workers to buy coffee, eat lunch, take breaks to grab snacks and generally provide a foundation of activity. That's a foundation that has traditionally been there for Mayo Clinic visitors and other Rochester residents who drive in for downtown meetings or Happy Hour gatherings build upon.

