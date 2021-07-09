Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Latest: 3 journalists at Euro 2020 positive for virus

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P82Bb_0arwoclG00
Italy players celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain at Wembley stadium in London, England, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Italy’s media session at the national team’s headquarters will be held entirely by video link after three journalists tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive results come from tests carried out ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal match between Italy and Spain in London. Only one of the journalists has returned to Italy. The other two are still in the British capital.

There is thought to be almost no risk to the players because they have all been vaccinated and are also in a bubble.

There would have been only a limited number of reporters allowed into the conference room at Coverciano. Others follow remotely.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
280K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#British#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthclick orlando

The Latest: Bangladesh hits single-day virus records

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh say the country has registered the highest number of COVID-19 casualties and positive cases in a single day. The news comes amid concern that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen over the next seven days. The government’s Directorate General of Health Services said that 230...
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Asian nations add restrictions for virus surges

BANGKOK -- Several countries around Asia and the Pacific experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus have rushed to implement tough restrictions. The measures come a year and a half into a pandemic that many initially weathered well. Faced with rapidly rising infections in recent months, authorities hope the measures being imposed Friday can slow the spread before health care systems are overwhelmed.
Public Healthwestplainsdailyquill.net

Olympic athlete, staffer test positive for virus in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — An Olympic athlete and a staffer linked to the Tokyo Games tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan, Thursday. The two people, who were not identified, were among six …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Soccerchatsports.com

The latest reaction to Euro 2020:

A ground-breaking three-year partnership has been created between adidas and Common Goal, with the plan to maximise football's contribution towards a more equitable and inclusive world. They aim to drive lasting social change for under-served communities, fighting racism and discrimination, powering gender equality, fostering mental well-being and promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion.
UEFAESPN

UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa finals

NYON, Switzerland --  UEFA compensated Dublin and Bilbao on Friday for dropping them as European Championship hosts by awarding each city a future Europa League final. Dublin will host the 2024 final and Bilbao the 2025 climax. The Basque region city will also stage the Women's Champions League final in 2024.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus

TOKYO (AP) — Kara Eaker, an alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. Wong said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago.
SoccerNBC Connecticut

How to Watch Soccer at the Tokyo Olympics

NBC Universal has complete coverage of both the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments taking place across Japan as part of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The action begins July 21 – two days before the Opening Ceremony – with the first matchday of the women’s group stage. The United States Women’s National Team takes on Sweden, the same nation that eliminated them in a shocking Rio 2016 quarterfinal upset.
MLSJanesville Gazette

The top players to watch at the Olympic men’s and women’s soccer tournaments

With the Olympic soccer tournaments soon to kick off, here’s a look at some of the top players to know in the women’s and men’s events. Most eyes on Brazil will watch the all-world playmaker duo of Marta and Debinha. But longtime fans know Formiga has a special story. The 43-year-old has played in every Olympics since the Games added women’s soccer in 1996, and a record seven World Cups. This tournament will be her national team swansong.
Soccerfrogsowar.com

Emily Alvarado signs professional contract with Stade de Reims

The former TCU Soccer captain and record-breaking goalkeeper has officially signed with French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims , announced via social media earlier this afternoon. Alvarado joins her former teammate Yazmeen Ryan to complete a duo of pro Frogs from the class of 2021. The 23-year-old keeper will soon become just the third Mexican player to appear in Ligue 1 and the youngest to accomplish the feat thus far.
WorldESPN

Assessing the Matildas' Tokyo Olympics opponents: New Zealand, Sweden, USWNT

It's a cliche that each Olympic Games will be unlike anything we have seen before. But this time, after the pandemic forced a year-long delay to Tokyo 2020 -- resulting in no crowds, fragile athlete bubbles, a city still in a state of emergency, and a national population largely against the whole idea -- they will, for once, be right.
Tenniswibqam.com

Olympics-Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive COVID-19 test at the Games Village in Tokyo, the country’s Olympic Committee said on Monday. On Saturday, the team had said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight...
UEFAgoal.com

Press, Miedema & 15 women's football stars to watch at Tokyo 2020

With no age restrictions in place at the Olympic Games, loads of the game's top stars will be representing their respective nations in Japan. If Zambia spring a surprise this summer, it's likely that Barbra Banda will be crucial to it. After establishing herself as an exciting young forward in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy