Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top Gear has launched a new video game show you can watch right now

By Will Nelson
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Gear now has a new show all about video games called the Top Gear Gaming Show, which will be airing every Friday for ten weeks. The show is hosted by Outside Xbox’s Mike Channell and presenter Julia Hardy, and aims to celebrate “the glorious union between cars and games”. Each episode will feature a guest to be a ‘Star in a Reasonably Still Car’, who will complete a virtual lap of the Top Gear test track.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show#Racetrack#Bugatti#Mikechannell#Watch Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamestopgear.com

Introducing the Top Gear Gaming Show

If you're both a car fanatic and a gamer, you'll know that driving games allow you to live out your most lavish automotive fantasies: winning the Monaco Grand Prix, collecting an R32 Skyline in every factory colour or simply driving a Bugatti Chiron without having to raffle off a major organ. With that in mind, we thought it was high time for a Top Gear gaming show. So we made one. It's called the Top Gear Gaming Show.
Video GamesLas Vegas Herald

How You Can Find the Right Games For You

To those who enjoy games, the activity is one that provides a great sense of comfort and engagement, as well as being one that can make time spent at home something that is actively anticipated rather than dreaded. If you're hoping to become one of these people, you might want to know where you should start.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Can You Name These Iconic Video Game Villains?

If the modern pop culture zeitgeist has taught us anything, we can all agree that it’s sometimes good to be bad. From Breaking Bad to Bates Motel, from Dexter to Despicable Me, from Madmen to Maleficent; there’s been an obsession with villains over the last decade that has taken audiences by storm. So, to honor this fascination we’ve decided to center our crosshairs on iconic video game villains in our newest trivia quiz.
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

You can watch FIFA 22's official reveal trailer now

In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start. Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Handful Of Free Games, Right Now

Hi there! This is just your friendly reminder that PlayStation Plus subscribers everywhere can grab themselves a whole new batch of free games right now. if you don't own a PlayStation or think being a Plus subscriber is for suckers, this might not be the best article for you - although if you stick around I'll slip in a random piece of trivia about house cats that you might not have known. That way we all still leave with something sort of valuable.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

You Can Now Update DLSS In Games Manually

TechPowerUp is now hosting Nvidia's DLSS Client Libraries for anyone to download and drop right into their DLSS 2.0 (or beyond) supported game. This will allow you to get the latest version of DLSS working in your game without waiting for developers to do it instead. TechPowerUp has every single...
MoviesInverse

You need to watch the best on Amazon for free right now

The movie that launched a terrifying subgenre is streaming for free online right now. Why is pop culture obsessed with cannibalism? From Hannibal Lecter to American Horror Story, movies and television are full of cannibals — some more likable than others. Unlike vampires and zombies, cannibalism isn’t science fiction or...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Dinosaur Games You Can Play Right Now

They may be extinct, but prehistoric creatures still live on in our minds. Many of us are fascinated about the majestic beasts that roamed the lands millions of years ago, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise really. They came in all shapes and sizes, were both ferocious and docile, and more importantly than anything, they were mysterious.
Video GamesKokomo Perspective

Top Gaming Stocks To Watch As Netflix Expands Into Video Games

Netflix To Offer Video Games, 4 Gaming Stocks To Watch In Light Of This News. Gaming stocks may be under pressure along with the stock market pullback as of late. But one thing’s for sure. That is their fundamentals remain intact, at least in the near term as the coronavirus pandemic acts as a short-term tailwind. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is no doubt one of the biggest beneficiaries during this pandemic, but it sure is not resting on its laurels. The streaming giant just announced that it is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) executive to lead the effort.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Legacy Of Zelda: Seven Games Inspired By Zelda You Can Play Right Now

Assuming the mantle of War, an edgelord horseman of the apocalypse who has been accused of prematurely kickstarting the end of the world, you’re on a quest through a ruined Earth seeking delicious vengeance against his accusers. Darksiders was a bit of a surprise Zelda-like when it was released in 2010. War’s journey takes him through puzzle-laden dungeons, where he finds new items and tools to progress, such as the Hookshot equivalent Abyssal Chain and a sweet portal artifact. Combat is more combo-heavy than you’d find in Zelda, but if you’ve ever wanted a mix of Ocarina of Time and Devil May Cry, Darksiders is worth playing. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
BusinessNME

Netflix joins gaming market by hiring ex-EA and Facebook executive

Netflix has confirmed to IGN that it has hired former Electronic Arts (EA) and Facebook executive Mike Verdu to spearhead its new game development department. Previously rumoured in a Bloomberg report, the news was confirmed overnight, ending months of speculation surrounding whether Netflix would expand into video games. Verdu has...
TV Shows247tempo.com

The Best Netflix Shows to Watch Right Now

Streaming services have been a godsend during the COVID pandemic, enabling people to watch or rewatch great shows when many other entertainment options have been unavailable. In some regards, Netflix is the granddaddy of them all. Founded by Reed Hastings in 1997, it began selling and renting DVDs by mail. It introduced streaming in 2007 and began producing its own content in 2012. Now it has a vast library of films and television shows, original and otherwise, and hundreds of millions of subscribers all over the world. This is every state’s favorite show on Netflix in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy