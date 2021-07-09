Top Gear has launched a new video game show you can watch right now
Top Gear now has a new show all about video games called the Top Gear Gaming Show, which will be airing every Friday for ten weeks. The show is hosted by Outside Xbox’s Mike Channell and presenter Julia Hardy, and aims to celebrate “the glorious union between cars and games”. Each episode will feature a guest to be a ‘Star in a Reasonably Still Car’, who will complete a virtual lap of the Top Gear test track.www.nme.com
