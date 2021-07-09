Cancel
Memphis, TN

A three-vehicle accident claimed life of 1 person in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A three-vehicle accident claimed life of 1 person in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)

One person lost their life and a woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle wreck in Whitehaven.

The fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place in the area of E. Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. As per the reports, three vehicles were involved in the crash. According to the officers, one person died at the scene of the accident while emergency crews rushed a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

July 9, 2021

