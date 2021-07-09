Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Oddworld: Soulstorm improvements detailed by Lorne Lanning in message to the game's community

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lorne Lanning has released a statement on Oddworld: Soulstorm, calling it a game he is "proud of" after successive updates. "We made a commitment to our community on April 6 that we would continue working on Oddworld: Soulstorm," a statement from Lorne Lanning released earlier today on July 9 reads. "In return, they have been amazing. They have provided us with valuable feedback that helped us find, recreate, and fix issues/squash bugs. We have released seven updates since our initial release."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Lanning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Hud#Dualsense#Esrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Phil Spencer reckons Xbox is building more narrative games than ever

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the platform is investing more heavily into narrative-driven games, likely more so than at any other point in Xbox history. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Spencer discussed the company's approach to what are defined here as "traditional forms of narrative games" for Xbox Series X – in other words, games that aren't multiplayer-led, always-on, or perhaps live service experiences.
Retailimpulsegamer.com

EMBARK ON AN ODD & EPIC JOURNEY WITH THE RETAIL EDITIONS OF ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM, NOW AVAILABLE!

Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants are thrilled to announce that the PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 retail editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm are now available! The game is also available digitally on the PlayStation store and Epic Games Store. Fans who have pre-ordered the Day One Oddition or Collector’s Oddition at participating retailers will also get access to the game’s Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

OrbusVR is going fishing for the game’s summer festival as the devs fix bugs and improve voice chat

It’s just virtual you, your virtual fishing pole, and the virtual bounty of the virtual sea in OrbusVR’s summer festival, which recently went live. As one would expect from the lede, there’s plenty of fishing to be had as players are being tasked with helping the Fisherman’s Guild bring in its haul. Players will naturally get rewarded for taking part, with a new Surfer mount and a Fishy Plaque decor item along with a new colorful version of the Festival Cape item.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Most Toxic Gaming Communities

It is the unfortunate nature of community on the internet that toxicity seems to be an unavoidable aspect of it all. People get angry, either because real-life spills over into their online time or because they are the type of person who derives joy from trying to make other people miserable.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is Deathloop Multiplayer? Details on all of the game's modes

Can you hunt down your friends or will you PVE alone?. Deathloop, the timed PS5 exclusive, has surprised many with how stylish and original it is. With a focus on a time loop and escaping a puzzle-filled world, there appears to be tonnes of replayability in it. With all this being said, you might wonder "Is Deathloop Multiplayer?" To put it simply, yes but maybe not in the way you're expecting.
Video Gamespsychologytoday.com

How to Improve Your Life by Playing Video Games

Gamification, the process of turning an unpleasant activity into a game, has become a significant trend. Studies show that “exergames” like Wii Sports and Pokémon GO positively affect physical and mental health, especially for older adults. Gamification can be a powerful motivator and tool for change. It can turn important...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reportedly expanding into games within the next year

Netflix is reportedly expanding into video games next year. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which cites people familiar with Netflix's plans who claim that the company will offer video games through its streaming service starting next year in 2022. To head up these plans is former Facebook,...
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Game Pass is a viable way to preserve video game history

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out about the efforts surrounding preserving video game history. Over the past few days, Spencer appeared on Kinda Funny's Gamescast showcase, which you can see in full just below. "I really wish as an industry we'd come together and help preserve the history of what gaming is about, so we don't lose the ability to go back," Spencer said during the show.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling PSN game of June after six month absence

Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling PS4 game in June, after a six month absence from the store. The new data comes straight from the PlayStation Blog, and shows that CD Projekt's troubled game was the best-selling PS4 game across both North America and Europe for the month of June. Even more impressive is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 only returned to the PlayStation Store on June 21, so it topped the charts in just nine days.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets DualSense adaptive trigger support on PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just quietly added DualSense support on PC. As first reported by Eurogamer earlier today on July 15, developer Treyarch looks to have just added support for the PS5's DualSense controller to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Specifically, support for the controller's advanced adaptive triggers were just implemented, and can now be utilized for Black Ops Cold War on PC.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Unite Switch launch coming next week

Free-to-play MOBA Pokemon Unite will launch on Nintendo Switch next week on Wednesday, July 21. Nintendo released a new trailer confirming the Switch release date earlier today after outlining a July Switch launch last month. The 5v5 arena battler was first revealed just over a year ago, and it's currently scheduled to come to mobile devices sometime in September. Pokemon Unite will support cross-play between Switch and mobile once both versions are available.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Second Resident Evil Re:Verse delay pushes it back from July to 2022

Another Resident Evil Re:Verse delay has been announced by Capcom, and it's a big one. Resident Evil Re:Verse was previously set to launch this month - July 2021 - but Capcom announced on the official Resident Evil Twitter account that the multiplayer action game is now slated to arrive sometime in 2022. The delay will allow the developers to "continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience" according to the Tweet, though the delay marks another unfortunate turn for Re:Verse.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance forgets what's fun about playing D&D

To understand why Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a frustrating take on the legendary tabletop role-playing franchise, you need to know what it's like to be really up against it in Dungeons & Dragons. When your character is wading through problems of their own making, responding to ever-evolving situations, and just trying to cling onto a fast-paced and evolving situation. It's reactivity, essentially, and it's something that in the few hours I spent with Dark Alliance, I've found in short supply.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 previews its overhauled car engine sound design

Forza Horizon 5 just debuted a brand new preview of in-game car audio. Just below, you can check out the brief video showcasing how Forza Horizon 5 is going to sound when it launches later this year. Introduced by Playground Games lead audio designer Fraser Strachan, we're treated to right around two minutes' worth of glorious car engines.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 To Get Jiren (Full Power) As DLC This Fall

Despite the fact that it launched all the way back in 2016, and despite the fact that there has been not one, but two, major Dragon Ball-themed games released since then, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues to get post-launch support. It’s no wonder, of course, the game has been very successful, having sold over 6 million copies as of last year, and possibly even beyond that by this point. Now, we know who else is about to join the fray.

Comments / 0

Community Policy