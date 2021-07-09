Oddworld: Soulstorm improvements detailed by Lorne Lanning in message to the game's community
Lorne Lanning has released a statement on Oddworld: Soulstorm, calling it a game he is "proud of" after successive updates. "We made a commitment to our community on April 6 that we would continue working on Oddworld: Soulstorm," a statement from Lorne Lanning released earlier today on July 9 reads. "In return, they have been amazing. They have provided us with valuable feedback that helped us find, recreate, and fix issues/squash bugs. We have released seven updates since our initial release."www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0