Sustainability has become a buzzword. From the war on plastic and saving the turtles to hashtags used by corporations, there isn’t a day that passes where it doesn’t come up in conversation, the news, or on social media. It’s a word that, for many in our global communities, evokes compassion for future generations, consideration for the impact we have on the environment, but also scepticism over brands’ glib messaging which is so often not backed up with tangible action.