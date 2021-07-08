CVB hosting Reunion Workshop at Hunter Park on Sept. 25

The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Reunion Workshop on Sept. 25, 2021 at Hunter Park, located at 8830 Gurley Road, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Reunion Workshop is designed to assist with the reunion planning process. The free workshop includes a Reunion Planning presentation, a meet and greet with vendors, and hoteliers as well as information about complementary services provided by the Douglasville CVB.