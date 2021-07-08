Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglasville, GA

CVB hosting Reunion Workshop at Hunter Park on Sept. 25

By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Sentinel
 13 days ago

The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Reunion Workshop on Sept. 25, 2021 at Hunter Park, located at 8830 Gurley Road, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Reunion Workshop is designed to assist with the reunion planning process. The free workshop includes a Reunion Planning presentation, a meet and greet with vendors, and hoteliers as well as information about complementary services provided by the Douglasville CVB.

www.douglascountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglasville, GA
Douglasville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Douglasville Cvb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy