Baldwin City, KS

Brigade win against Baldwin City

JC Post
JC Post
 10 days ago
There was a win for the Junction City Brigade baseball team Thursday night at Rathert Field. The Brigade defeated the Baldwin City Blues 10-6. These teams meet again Friday night at 7 p.m. in Baldwin City.

