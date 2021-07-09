Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

14894 Scotchtown Rd, Hanover, VA 23192

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful 2 story colonial sits on a private 2.5 acre lot which has been professionally landscaped by the current owner. This home is in perfect condition and has had many upgrades in the past few years. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite tops. Family room is just off the kitchen has a wood burning brick fireplace. Formal living with wood floors is currently being used as a home office. Large dining room has wood floors. First floor bedroom with new carpet. Primary bedroom has new carpet, 2 large closets and private bath. 2 additional bedrooms both with 2 large closets. Hall bath with linen closet. The spacious rear deck is perfect for entertaining.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Linen Closet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy