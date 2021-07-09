14894 Scotchtown Rd, Hanover, VA 23192

This beautiful 2 story colonial sits on a private 2.5 acre lot which has been professionally landscaped by the current owner. This home is in perfect condition and has had many upgrades in the past few years. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite tops. Family room is just off the kitchen has a wood burning brick fireplace. Formal living with wood floors is currently being used as a home office. Large dining room has wood floors. First floor bedroom with new carpet. Primary bedroom has new carpet, 2 large closets and private bath. 2 additional bedrooms both with 2 large closets. Hall bath with linen closet. The spacious rear deck is perfect for entertaining.