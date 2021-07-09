Cancel
Riverside, IA

Riverside City Council Approves New City Engineer Firm

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside City Council held their regular meeting Tuesday. The council discussed, approved and are moving forward with a new city engineer firm. Six different firms started off in the interview process with three firms making the second round of interviews. After negotiating, the council decided on Axiom Consultants out of Iowa City as the new firm. Riverside was previously contracted with MMS Consultants of Iowa City.

