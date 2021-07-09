Riverside City Council Approves New City Engineer Firm
The Riverside City Council held their regular meeting Tuesday. The council discussed, approved and are moving forward with a new city engineer firm. Six different firms started off in the interview process with three firms making the second round of interviews. After negotiating, the council decided on Axiom Consultants out of Iowa City as the new firm. Riverside was previously contracted with MMS Consultants of Iowa City.www.kciiradio.com
