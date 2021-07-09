WCHC Saving Around $600,000 Through Bond Refinancing

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to refinance general obligation bonds for Washington County Hospital and Clinics Tuesday. A public hearing was held for the general obligation bonds not exceeding $11 million, and Supervisor Jack Seward, Jr. and County Auditor Dan Widmer shared how the hospital is pursuing this refinancing because of low-interest rates. Through the refinancing the hospital is able to lower their debt service payments and generate a savings of about $600,000. These bonds were issued in 2015 and refinanced in 2016 through a loan agreement between the county and WCHC for capital improvements.