Two Riverside Residents Arrested for Felony Drug Charge
Two Riverside residents were arrested for a drug offense Wednesday. A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy executed an arrest warrant at 10:23 a.m. in the 1300 block of Tulip Avenue. Twenty-four year-old Tyler Joseph Hippen and 19-year-old Hanna Paige Nail were arrested and both charged with a class D felony controlled substance violation. The charge stems from a February 27th incident. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only for Hippen and Nail. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.www.kciiradio.com
