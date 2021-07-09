The World Goes Round: The Music of Kander & Ebb

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Joyce Yang first came to international attention in 2005 when, at 19, she took home the Cliburn silver medal, along with special prizes for best chamber music and new work. The Seoul-born pianist has since made over 1,000 concert appearances in the world’s prestigious venues and with the New York, Los Angeles, and BBC Philharmonic Orchestras, the Deutsches-Orchester Berlin, and the Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Sydney, and New Zealand Symphony Orchestras.