The World Goes Round: The Music of Kander & Ebb
The World Goes Round: The Music of Kander & Ebb will feature music from Liza Minelli, Barbara Streisand, and some good ol' classic Broadway tunes. It will be a musical revue evening filled with favorites like "All that Jazz," "Cabaret," and "Mr. Cellophane" from Chicago, Cabaret, New York, New York, Funny Lady, and more.
