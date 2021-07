All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Big Medium will present "Markers," the individual and collaborative work of Kel Brown, Russell Brxwn, and Emily Eisenhart. Exploring the rhythmic language of lines, color, and minimal paint strokes, these Austin-based artists are each leaving their marks across the city, working on the sides of buildings, the surfaces of everyday functional objects, textiles, and more. Their individual practices often involve and advocate for connection and community, transforming public spaces into intimate ones that keep the city visually dynamic and emotionally grounded.