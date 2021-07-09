Ruthie Foster in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hailing from the tightly knit musical community of Austin, award-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster has found herself singing duets with Bonnie Raitt, standing on stage with the Allman Brothers at New York’s Beacon Theater and trading verses with Susan Tedeschi. Her 2017 album, Joy Comes Back, described as “some folk, some blues, some soul, some rock, some gospel,” illustrates Ruthie’s genre-spanning talent. Ruthie has been nominated for three Grammys and has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music awards, plus the Grand Prix du Disque from Académie Charles -Cros in France.