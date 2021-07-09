Cancel
Tyson Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder off after Covid outbreak – reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjQWO_0arwhEat00
Tyson Fury's third fight against Deontay Wilder is set to be postponed (PA Archive)

Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas later this month is reportedly set to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the champion’s camp.

A number of positive tests are said to have been recorded, with Fury’s US-based promoters Top Rank expected to clarify the situation later on Friday.

A court ruling in May forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29u9GF_0arwhEat00
Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua File photo (PA Wire)

Fury’s team hoped to resurrect his bout with Joshua later this year, but those plans are now set to be scuppered if the mandated meeting with Wilder is delayed.

Joshua, meanwhile, is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in London on September 25.

Neither Fury nor Wilder have fought since February last year, when Fury scored a seventh round knockout to end the American’s unbeaten record.

Fury’s team were not available for comment on Friday. In a statement on Thursday, when rumours of the positive test began to circulate, Top Rank told Sky Sports: “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date.”

Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

“I’d be in prison for that!” Mike Tyson reacts to Deontay Wilder gym beating

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson discussed Deontay Wilder’s battering of boxing wannabe and Kim Kardashian “stalker” Charlie Zelenoff. Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip on the latest episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson gave a blow-by-blow account. It’s...
Dallas, TXBoxingNews24.com

Bernard Hopkins predicts Pacquiao vs. Spence & Fury vs. Wilder 3

By Sean Jones: Bernard Hopkins predicts a victory for Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr over Manny Pacquiao for their fight on August 21st. B-Hop doesn’t view it as an easy fight for IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) because Pacquiao is still fighting at a high level, even now at age 42.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Trainer Malik Scott corrects Deontay Wilder after blood-stained spar photo

Deontay Wilder corrected his trainer and former opponent Malik Scott after revealing his blood-stained training shoes from sparring. The former world heavyweight champion took reprimanding from Scott as he was two rounds short in his assessment. “Sixteen rds it went down,” said Wilder. “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”
Las Vegas, NVboxingnewsandviews.com

Deontay Wilder Reveals Brutal Extent Of Sparring For Tyson Fury

It is clear that both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are taking no chances and leaving no stone left unturned in preparations for their big fight in Las Vegas later this month. Two fighters who know one another well. This will be their third meeting and in all likelihood, their...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roach: Fury Asked Me To Help Him Prepare For Wilder Trilogy

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach has revealed that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants him to work his corner for the upcoming trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Roach was present in Fury's corner in December 2018, when Fury fought Wilder to a controversial twelve round split draw in their first encounter.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Whyte Erupts on Tyson Fury: His Biggest Skill is Conning The Public

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has verbally blasted WBC world champion Tyson Fury for the recent postponement of the trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder. Whyte believes Fury is holding up the progression of the heavyweight division with his conduct. Fury was scheduled to face Wilder in a trilogy fight on July...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Watch Logan Paul plead for mercy during Floyd Mayweather fight

On June 6, 2021, the latest Paul-related boxing freak show fight went down featuring older brother Logan Paul against boxing great Floyd Mayweather. And while many people probably tuned in specifically to see a Paul brother get knocked out, we all left disappointed because Logan went the full eight exhibition rounds against Floyd.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Danny Garcia says Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence doesn’t go the distance

Former welterweight champion Danny Garcia spent some time talking to Fight Hype about his thoughts on big upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, saying he thinks it’s an even fight that could legitimately go either way. Moreover, Garcia rates Spence as a puncher, saying he’s not the hardest hitter he’s even been in the ring against. Check out some of what Garcia had to say below.

