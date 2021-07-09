The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi Pairing
The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi pairing. Guests will have the opportunity to expand their drink knowledge with other whisky enthusiasts. Samples of some fine food chosen to complement each whiskey will be provided and guests can learn about great cigar and whisky pairings and get a first-hand education in whisky mixology.
