The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi Pairing

Japanese whisky is relatively new on the drinks scene in the West, taking off during the 2000s thanks to some award-winning bottles. However, the Japanese have been enjoying these excellent blends and single malts for over 100 years. The style is distinctive in its clarity and crispness that comes from pure water sourced from some of the most beautiful locations. Additionally, with very limited distilleries around, producers must rely on expert craftsmanship and blending. The results, however, are refined flavors that display everything from soft florals and fresh fruit to peatiness and even a gentle brininess. Japanese whisky pairs well with food, especially Japanese cuisine, and are best consumed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic Highball.