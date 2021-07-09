Cancel
The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi Pairing

culturemap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Whiskey Spot presents Japanese Whisky & Sushi pairing. Guests will have the opportunity to expand their drink knowledge with other whisky enthusiasts. Samples of some fine food chosen to complement each whiskey will be provided and guests can learn about great cigar and whisky pairings and get a first-hand education in whisky mixology.

dallas.culturemap.com

