WASHINGTON — The IRS on Thursday began sending out the first installment of the advanced child tax credit, including millions of payments to California households. Qualified families are now eligible to receive a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under the age of 6, and $250 for every child ages 6 to 17 for the remainder of the year, with more coming in 2022. Those who receive the payment by direct deposit should expect to see a company name of “IRS TREAS 310” and description of “CHILDCTC.”