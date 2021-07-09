Dallas Cabaret Festival

YÄCHTLEY CRËW Friday, July 9 at 7:30 pmThe Moonlight is 40 years old this year, and we’re throwing a big Birthday Bash with none other than Yächtley Crëw, the nation’s favorite yacht rock band! Get ready for a night of hits from the 70s and 80s. Best known for their “soft rock” and “yacht rock” music, the Los Angeles based band of talented and tenured musicians pays a first-class tribute to the 70s and 80s by blowing the crowds away with their live presence, group banter and on-stage antics. Inspired by big name artists such as the Eagles, Little River Band, Doobie Brothers, Beach Boys, Billy Ocean, Jackson Brown, Bob Marley, Billy Joel and many others, Yächtley Crëw takes their sound seriously. BUY TICKETS NOW.