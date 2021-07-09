Cancel
Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Djokovic defeats Shapovalov - latest men’s semi-finals updates after Berrettini wins

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Follow all the action from the men’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon .

The opening match on Centre Court will see Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini face Hubert Hurkacz . Riding a wave of momentum coming into the tournament, Berrettini has been in impressive form throughout and produced a serving masterclass to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals . Hurkacz, though, has just pulled off perhaps the biggest victory of his career, nervelessly thrashing Roger Federer in straight sets , to reach the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time in his career.

Then it will be the turn of defending champion Novak Djokovic , who is now within touching distance of equalling Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record. The Serbian has only dropped one set all tournament and will still feel fresh after a somewhat kind draw. That is not the case for Denis Shapovalov , who came through an epic five-set quarter-final against Karen Khachanov. The 22-year-old Canadian, who conquered Andy Murray emphatically in the third round , should provide a far tougher test for Djokovic, who remains the clear favourite to win his sixth Wimbledon. Follow all the action live below:

