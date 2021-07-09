Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Pharr Central Fire Station, Beach Access Six, Beach Access Five, Beach Access Four, Laguna Heights, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, Port Isabel High School, South Padre Island Police Department, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, U.s. Coast Guard Station and Boca Chica Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, TX
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Laguna Heights, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Beach Access Five#Port Isabel High School#Garria Elementary School#Coast Guard Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy