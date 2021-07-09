Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Pharr Central Fire Station, Beach Access Six, Beach Access Five, Beach Access Four, Laguna Heights, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, Port Isabel High School, South Padre Island Police Department, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, U.s. Coast Guard Station and Boca Chica Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED