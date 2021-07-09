Special Weather Statement issued for Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pottawattamie; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE AND EASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Irwin, or 9 miles west of Audubon, moving south at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to around 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walnut, Irwin, Kirkman, Prairie Rose State Park and Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 46 and 48.alerts.weather.gov
