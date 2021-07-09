Calendar for the week of July 12

JULY 13

TUESDAY

Coffee Connection, 7:30-9 a.m., 1911 Saville Row, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting a networking event at Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia. $0-$5. Register at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com .

Create Virginia: Navigating Virginia’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program for Artists, 9-10 a.m., online. Facilitated by Small Business Development Center in Lynchburg. The CARES Act includes a provision that extends temporary benefits to individuals who are not eligible for traditional Virginia state benefits. Join presenter, Renee Chalmers, as she provides a general overview of the PUA program and answers frequently asked questions. Free. Register at bit.ly/3dRE7Qk .

Retail Alliance Meet & Greet, 5:30-8 p.m., Escape Room Virginia Beach, 4317 Bonney Road. The Retail Alliance is hosting a networking event with food, drinks and games. Three time slots are available for teams to participate in an escape room experience. Free. Register on Eventbrite.com .

JULY 14

WEDNESDAY

Marketing Your Home-based Business, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. Candice Smith of Connected Communities is the speaker. Part of the Home-based Business Lunch & Learn Series. Hosted by Gloucester Economic Development. Free. Register at Homebasedbusiness2021.eventbrite.com .

Insuring Your Workplace Risk, noon to 1 p.m., online. The Hampton Roads Chamber and the Hampton Roads Society for Human Resource Management are continuing the education series. Stuart Sim from Morgan Marrow Insurance joins industry speakers in a panel discussion on how COVID has changed the legal landscape. Other topics include cyber liability and employment practices liability. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

Membership Management roundtable, noon to 1:30 p.m., online. Presented by the Professional Development Consortium of Hampton Roads. How do you plan and ensure effective management of the prospects and members of your association? Connect with your peers about goals, challenges, and lessons learned in managing your membership. Free. Register at Membershipmanagement2021.eventbrite.com/?aff=IB .

JULY 15

THURSDAY

HRACRE/CREW Beach Bash, 6 p.m., The Shack on 8th, 712 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. The Hampton Roads Association for Commercial Real Estate and CREW Coastal Virginia are hosting an industry social event with tasty food and an open bar. This joint event has a been a big hit with nearly 250 in attendance in 2019. Watch the summer sun set at the Virginia Beach Resort with an Orange Crush. $50-$60. Register at Hracre.org/event/2021BB .

JULY 16

FRIDAY

Deadline to apply for LEAD Peninsula Class of 2022. The Peninsula Chamber connects emerging leaders with each other and regional leaders to learn about regional issues in a 10-month program. Members participate in educational sessions, tours and candid conversations while experiencing various sectors, including business, education, public safety, health and human services, environment, government, workforce development, military and federal impact, transportation and infrastructure. Tuition is $1,895-$2,395. Learn more at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com/lead-peninsula .

JULY 17

SATURDAY

The 757 Summer Corn Hole Throw Down, 10 a.m., The Virginia Beach Field House, 2020 Landstown Centre Way. The Hampton Roads Sports Commission is hosting a cornhole game tournament with prizes, food, beer, live music and vendors. Continues through 4 p.m. July 18. $50-$125 for team entry. Register at HamptonRoadsSports.org .

JULY 20

TUESDAY

New Member Meetup, 8-9:30 a.m., 1301 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting a networking event at Greenbrier Country Club for members. Free. For more info, visit HRChamber.com .

Are we good or just lucky? How to affect culture within your organization, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting David Burnham, CEO of CAVU International, to share the art of combining effective management and inspirational leadership. Burnham brings a lifetime of experience in leadership, teamwork, and communications from naval strike fighter aviation, naval nuclear propulsion, and nearly 10 years of executive management in the energy Industry. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

Tech Tuesday, noon-1 p.m., online. The Hampton Roads Innovation Collaborative is hosting Deb Cassidy of PRA, Peter Wallace of the City of Virginia Beach and Joe Ruddy of The Port of Virginia for a talk on today’s challenges for chief information officers, including home network security, supply chain cybersecurity, customer experience and big data. Free. Register at Bit.ly/HRICtechtuesdays .

JULY 22

THURSDAY

A Midsummer Night’s Green & Community Leader Awards, 3-6 p.m., online. U.S. Green Building Council Maryland, National Capital Region and Virginia are recognizing Community Leader Award winners from all three communities. They recognize owners and project teams for excellence in high performance, healthy buildings, environmental stewardship and community impact. $0-$30. Register at Amidsummernightsgreen.com .

JULY 23

FRIDAY

The 757 Junior Golf Classic and Charity Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., 1 Bide-a-Wee Lane, Portsmouth. The Hampton Roads Sports Commission and Bide-a-Wee Golf Course are hosting this inaugural tournament with regional celebrities, business and community leaders and golf course professionals. A portion of the proceeds benefits Portsmouth’s youth golf training and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia. The Junior Golf Classic continues July 24-25. $125-$130. Register at HRChamber.com .

JULY 28

WEDNESDAY

Branding Series: How to position and manage your brand without a budget, 10:30 a.m.-noon, online. ODU’s Women’s Business Center is hosting Bianca Negrón, an international consultant with expertise in personnel management, recruitment and developed personal and employment brands. Free. Register on Eventbrite.com .

Military Recognition Reception Virginia Beach, 3-5 p.m., The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, 4535 Commerce St. The Hampton Roads Chamber is honoring military personnel from local commands who have excelled in performance of their duties. $30. Register at HRChamber.com .

AUG. 5

THURSDAY

Getting Back on Track: Help is Here, 2 p.m., online. The Small Business Administration is partnering with nonprofit Public Private Strategies Institute to host webinars for Main Street entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to know more about resources to help them recover from the pandemic. Speakers include experts from the SBA, White House, Congress and business leaders will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan. Free. Register at Bit.ly/3oNjxVf .

Military Recognition Reception Norfolk, 3-5 p.m., Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel, 777 Waterside Drive, Norfolk. The Hampton Roads Chamber is honoring military personnel from local commands who have excelled in performance of their duties. Register at HRChamber.com .

Design Thinking to Improve Your Business, 9:45-11 a.m., virtual. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting Matthew H. Steilberg, director of retail banking of C&F Bank, to discuss strategic planning with empathy, a problem-focused approach and new ways to brainstorm. $15. Register at VirginiaPeninsulaChamber.com .

AUG. 11

WEDNESDAY

Show me the Money: Funding Your Home-based Business, noon to 1 p.m., online. Hosted by Newport News Economic Development as part of the Home-based Business Lunch & Learn Series. Free. Register on Eventbrite.com .

AUG. 12

THURSDAY

Childcare for Working Women, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 21 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting its Pink Bag Lunch at its offices with Melissa Diamond and Tiffany Legette of Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula. The luncheon will discuss struggles and choices women with young children face, child care and minority- and women-owned child care businesses. $7-$15. Register at VirginiaPeninsulaChamber.com .

AUG. 17

TUESDAY

New Member Meetup, 8-9:30 a.m., 1500 Ikea Way, Norfolk. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting a networking event with new members at Ikea. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

AUG. 24

TUESDAY

Peninsula Executive Leadership Forum, 7:30-9 a.m., 21 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew for its leadership forum. $25. Register at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com .