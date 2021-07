Our next chance of rain will come late Tuesday night. However, it will only be isolated showers/storms that will not have much of an impact on the majority of our area. Most of us will not see these showers/storms, and those who do will not see a lot of rainfall. These showers come from the north and are remains of a line of storms that were much stronger off to our north. If these storms are not dissipated by the time they reach our area, time of arrival will be around 7 or 8 PM.