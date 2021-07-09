Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Agency Information Collection Activities; Revision of a Currently-Approved Information Collection Request: Application for Certificate of Registration for Foreign Motor Carriers and Foreign Motor Private Carriers

By Federal Register
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 10 days ago

Notice and request for comments. SUMMARY: In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, FMCSA announces its plan to submit the Information Collection Request (ICR) described below to the. Office of Management and Budget. (OMB) for its review and approval and invites public comment. The purpose of this ICR...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
435
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Motor Carrier#Private Carrier#Dot#Fmcsa#Icr#Federal Holidays#Cfr#U S Dot Number#The Federal Register
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Related
Economyfreightwaves.com

New motor carrier approvals at nosebleed levels, FTR says

Approximately 51,000 motor carriers have already received common or contract carrier authority through June, making 2021 likely to surpass 2020’s calendar-year record of 59,000, according to transport consultancy FTR, which analyzed data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The applicants were predominantly one or two-truck entities, though there...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Name of Information Collection: Generic Clearance for the NASA Office of STEM Engagement Performance Measurement and Evaluation (Testing)

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 127 (Wednesday, July 7, 2021)] [Notices] [Pages 35827-35828] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2021-14458]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 21-044]. Name of Information Collection: Generic Clearance for the NASA Office of STEM Engagement Performance Measurement...
Mount Vernon, NYny.gov

Governor Cuomo Directs State Agencies to Deploy Response Assets as Mount Vernon Requests Assistance with Garbage Collection

Trucks from State Agencies to Be Deployed for Up to Two Weeks As Mount Vernon Contends with Emergency Situation. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed state agencies to temporarily deploy response assets to Mount Vernon, Westchester County, which needs assistance with garbage collection in an emergency situation. The assets will be deployed for up to two weeks.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
House Rentbronx.com

Information On Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applicants Requested From The State

The Legal Aid Society called on the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) to release information – including ZIP code and income level data – on tenants who have applied for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding to discern whether outreach efforts have worked and to ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers who are eligible to apply have done so.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. declined to prosecute Trump Commerce chief after watchdog findings

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute the Trump administration's Commerce Department chief Wilbur Ross after the department's inspector general's office found he misrepresented the full rationale for seeking to reinstate a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census in congressional testimony, according to a letter made public Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy