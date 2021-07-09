Magic In The Garden: Firefly Fling brings back fairies, food, music

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks might not have known its family friendly extravaganza, Firefly Fling, would take flight when it launched over a decade ago, but today it’s one of the organization’s most popular events, routinely attracting around 4,000 visitors. That made it all the more devastating when the BGO made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event due to covid-19 concerns. This year, however, wood nymphs, fairies and other woodland creatures are invited to strap on their wings once more to enjoy one of Northwest Arkansas’ most magical evenings.