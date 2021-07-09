Brandon Martin takes the road back home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the USC Upstate program, Brandon Martin was ready to come home. Martin left Cardinal Newman with 500 rebounds on his resume and he took his skill set to the Spartans program where Dave Dickerson was waiting. A Denmark-Olar product and a longtime Ohio State assistant, Dickerson took Martin and in three years, Dickerson is sending Brandon back to Columbia with a deeper understanding of just what it takes to excel at the Division I level.