A Little Help From Another Mom

Bastet — and two kittens — bring comfort to family. Last night, we were gifted two black kittens, which we named Lucifer and Icarus. The cat my son had originally connected to and befriended was the neighbor’s, so I decided to reach out to a Northwest Arkansas pet rehoming group. As my children slept with these newfound family members, I had a brief connection to Bastet — one I have not had before this. Bastet is the Kemet goddess of protection and health. She is an animal deity depicted as tall and slender, with the head of a cat.