Stories Unite Us: ‘Homegrown Tales’ returns to Eureka Springs

If you know Zeek Taylor as an artist, you’ve already experienced him as a storyteller. Often — almost always — his paintings have a quirky little narrative:. “Even though her friends warned her not to date clowns, aerialist Earlina Pitts could not resist the charisma of Duncan Barnhart” says the tiny tale associated with a painting of a chimp in a bright costume, swinging on an old-fashioned rope-and-board swing with a smaller chimp in her arms, all surrounded by circus-themed details.