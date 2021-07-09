Cancel
The Original ‘Yo-Kai Watch’ Is Finally Coming to iOS and Android Tomorrow in Japan Following Its Announcement Back in 2016

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2016, Level-5 had quite a few mobile-related announcements. One of them was a smartphone port of the original Yo-kai Watch monster collecting RPG. Yo-kai Watch debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 in Japan and it only saw a global release in 2015 through Nintendo. Following that, Yo-kai Watch 2 exploded in popularity but that was basically the peak for the franchise with it being nearly forgotten now (sadly). I enjoyed Yo-kai Watch on 3DS a lot but the second game was superb. The Yo-kai Watch anime even saw a global release with dubs back then. Following the 2016 announcement, Yo-kai Watch never made it to mobile but it did get a Nintendo Switch port that I bought from the Japanese eShop. It was a good conversion but obviously didn’t include English. Check out the original 2016 smartphone trailer here Today, Level-5 revealed that the iOS and Android version of Yo-kai Watch is finally arriving tomorrow in Japan as a premium release. Watch the new Yo-kai Watch iOS and Android trailer below:

