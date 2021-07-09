The Original ‘Yo-Kai Watch’ Is Finally Coming to iOS and Android Tomorrow in Japan Following Its Announcement Back in 2016

Back in 2016, Level-5 had quite a few mobile-related announcements. One of them was a smartphone port of the original Yo-kai Watch monster collecting RPG. Yo-kai Watch debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 in Japan and it only saw a global release in 2015 through Nintendo. Following that, Yo-kai Watch 2 exploded in popularity but that was basically the peak for the franchise with it being nearly forgotten now (sadly). I enjoyed Yo-kai Watch on 3DS a lot but the second game was superb. The Yo-kai Watch anime even saw a global release with dubs back then. Following the 2016 announcement, Yo-kai Watch never made it to mobile but it did get a Nintendo Switch port that I bought from the Japanese eShop. It was a good conversion but obviously didn’t include English. Check out the original 2016 smartphone trailer here Today, Level-5 revealed that the iOS and Android version of Yo-kai Watch is finally arriving tomorrow in Japan as a premium release. Watch the new Yo-kai Watch iOS and Android trailer below: