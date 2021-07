The state of Louisiana is once again deep with talent in the 2022 recruiting class, including three five-stars at the top of the rankings - and all three are committed to LSU. In total, 30 prospects from the state of Louisiana are now committed to a college team. Here's how the entire group of 30 prospects is broken down by which colleges they are committed to. LSU leads the way in Louisiana with nine commitments, while Louisiana Tech has four commitments from in-state prospects. Billy Napier's Ragin' Cajuns have one in-state prospect on board.