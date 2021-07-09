18-year-old fatally shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot Friday morning in a Daytona Beach apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on the 1200 block of 9th Street, DBPD said.

Officers found Adolphus Butler dead in a hallway of the apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound, DBPD said.

No information about a suspect was released.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@dbpd.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

