Daytona Beach, FL

18-year-old fatally shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago
An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot Friday morning in a Daytona Beach apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on the 1200 block of 9th Street, DBPD said.

Officers found Adolphus Butler dead in a hallway of the apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound, DBPD said.

No information about a suspect was released.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@dbpd.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

