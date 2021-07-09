A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person at the intersection in Orange Mound (Memphis, TN)

On Thursday, one person died and two others suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Orange Mound.

As per the reports, officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 7:26 a.m. at Park Avenue and Boston Street in which two vehicles were involved. On arrival, officials declared one person dead. Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

