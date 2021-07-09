NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF LOCAL LA...

Cancel
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW TO INCREASE BOARD MEMBER SALARY Town of Milford, New York NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a special meeting held on June 30, 2021, the Town Board of the Town of Milford, New York (the "Town") duly voted to approve a local law following a public hearing, an abstract of which follows, which local law is subject to permissive referendum. If a permissive referendum is sought, the petition requesting a permissive referendum must be filed with the Town Clerk within 30 days from this notice. The purpose of the local law is to increase the 2021 salary of Board Member Harold Couse by $2,000 for his contributions and work supervising the Town Highway Department. A copy of the local law is on file with the Town Clerk. This increase in salary is a onetime increase and is only for this calendar year. Dated: July 1, 2021 Milford, NY By Order of Town Board Town of Milford.

